Man found asleep in his car arrested on drug, weapons charges in Forsyth County

Deputies in Forsyth County are scratching their heads following a recent drug and weapons offense arrest.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wrote about the March 11 arrest on Facebook, with the post starting with "on this episode of ‘What was I thinking…!?’"

According to the post, a sheriff's deputy was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle when he found the man asleep in the driver's seat with a woman in the passenger seat. Due to the man's odd behavior, the deputy had him exit the vehicle and place him in handcuffs.

"While speaking to the female passenger, Deputy Becerril was told that the driver had a gun in his waistband area. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was captured immediately at which time the handgun was removed from his waistband," the sheriff's office stated in the post.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Becerrill found another firearm without serial number in the vehicle along with ammunition, methamphetamine, Xanax, and over a pound of marijuana and other drugs.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Christian Seay.

"Mr. Christian Seay has now earned a free, all-inclusive, multi-night stay in our luxurious Forsyth Freeman Hotel (Forsyth County Jail), courtesy of his bad choices," the post continued.

It was later learned that Seay had active warrants for his arrest in Hall and Dawson counties.