Man fatally shot on Main Street in East Point, police say

A man was shot and killed Feb. 21 in the 2600 block of Main Street in East Point, according to police.

The East Point Police Department says it appears there was an argument between two middle-aged men and one man pulled out a gun and shot the other one.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by Grady EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The other man has been detained.

The address of the shooting belongs to a gas station and food mart.

At this time, no names have been released and it is not known if the other man will be charged.