Man faces multiple charges after police say he was found in stolen car

article

Police in Clayton County said they arrested a man after finding him in a car reported stolen.

Brandt Clark was charged with loitering and/or prowling, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance act.

Police said officers went to investigate a man sitting in a car in front of a closed business in the 6600 Block of Tara Blvd. on the evening of Jan. 26. When officers pulled up, Clark was seen getting out of the car quickly, police said.

Police said Clark told officers he was sent to pick up the vehicle, but investigators spoke with the car’s owner who said that was not the case and had reported it stolen earlier in the month.

Clark was found to have a stolen .38 revolver and a baggie full of drugs, police said.

He was booked into the Clayton County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____