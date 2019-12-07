Man escaped burning Stone Mountain home

A Stone Mountain home is nearly destroyed after fire spreads to the second floor and rips through the roof almost burning it down to the ground.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Bramwell Lane.

Officials said one man was inside when the fire started in the garage and escaped.

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene and one was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The man who escaped believes a heater started the fire.