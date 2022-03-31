Man dies from gunshot wounds to chest, arms in Dalton

The Dalton Police Department said officers found a man dead on Thursday morning in an apartment complex.

The unidentified man had gunshot wounds to the chest and arm when officers arrived at around 3 a.m. near Selvidge Street and Matilda Street. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt shot the man and fled the scene.

Police haven't made an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Robinson at 760-278-9085.

