Man dies after shooting at Greenbriar Mall

One person is dead after a shooting outside Greenbriar Mall on Thursday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the mall, located at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, where they located a 28-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police activity outside of Greenbriar Mall on Thursday November 13, 2025 (Scott Simpson/FOX 5 Atlanta)

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information on what led up to the shooting.