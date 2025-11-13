Man dies after shooting at Greenbriar Mall
ATLANTA - One person is dead after a shooting outside Greenbriar Mall on Thursday afternoon.
According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the mall, located at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, where they located a 28-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police activity outside of Greenbriar Mall on Thursday November 13, 2025 (Scott Simpson/FOX 5 Atlanta)
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
FOX 5 is working to gather more information on what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information was obtained from the Atlanta Police Department.