Man dies after being shot in lower back in Cartersville, arrest made

A 47-year-old man in Cartersville is dead after being shot in the lower back on June 21, according to Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says they responded to a shots fired call at approximately 7:20 p.m. They found the victim, identified as Michael Douglas Gravely. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Alexander Bradley, 34, of Taylorsville, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with murder. Smart is currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center without bond.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been revealed. This is an ongoing investigation.