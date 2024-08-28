Man shot to death at Midtown Atlanta barbershop, gunman on the run

In Brief Gunman on the run after fatal shooting at Midtown Atlanta barbershop. Shooting occurred at Barberlon Emporium near Georgia Tech. Incident followed an argument between two men after a night out. Police know the suspect, but he remains at large.



Police say a gunman is on the run after shooting a man to death at a Midtown Atlanta barbershop early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the Barberlon Emporium on the 1000 block of Howell Mill Road shortly before 5 a.m. The location is near 10th Street just blocks away from the campus of Georgia Tech.

According to Atlanta Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith, the deadly incident happened when a group of men were hanging out at the barber shop after a night out.

At some point, Smith says, two of the men got into an argument. One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting and killing the other man.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, but say he is in his late 30s or early 40s.

The suspected gunman is not in custody, but Smith says detectives believe they know who he is.

Detectives have blocked off Howell Mill Road and 10th Street while they conduct their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

