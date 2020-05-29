Man dead after shootout with police in Snellville

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly police shooting in Snellville.

It happened on Temple Johnson Road Friday morning.

Authorities confirm the suspect was shot and killed by police.

May 29, 2020 - Shooting involving police in Snellville (FOX 5)

Officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department and the Snellville Police Department responded to the scene. It's unclear which department opened fire on the suspect.

This is the 45th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate.