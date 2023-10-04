Man dead after shooting at mobile home park in Bibb County

A man is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the shooting at the Safe Haven Mobile Home Park on Glendale Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced deceased.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.