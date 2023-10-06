Man in custody after SWAT standoff at West Midtown apartments

article

A SWAT standoff at a West Midtown Atlanta apartment complex has ended with a man in custody late Thursday night.

Atlanta police say the armed man barricaded himself inside the 1016 lofts on the 1000 block of Howell Mill Road.

The standoff came after investigators said the 32-year-old man beat up another man earlier in the day.

The other man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Officials called out a SWAT team to the scene after learning that the man may have been armed with a rifle.

Investigators have not shared the identity of the man or what charges he may be facing.