Man crashes, dies after fleeing from traffic stop along I-75, troopers say

article

A man was killed while trying to flee from Georgia State Patrol troopers along Interstate 75 on Saturday evening.

GSP troopers say 35-year-old Lamar Stegall, of Atlanta, was driving Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 near Interstate 285 in Clayton County. Just before 7 p.m., troopers say they noticed he was speeding and failing to use a turn signal.

Trooper say they tried to pull him over, but instead Stegall took off.

A pursuit followed into Fulton County.

Troopers say Stegall tried to exit onto Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway. While on the exit ramp, trooper say he left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned onto the roadway.

Stegall died from his injures, trooper say

Investigators say there was no contact between troopers and the car.