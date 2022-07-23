Man, 6-year-old boy seriously injured in Marietta hit-and-run, police say

Police in Marietta are investigating after a hit-and-run left a man and child injured and fighting for their lives.

Police said it happened at around 9 p.m. on Friday night on Chert Road. Two people were injured and hospitalized in critical condition. Police are not identifying the victims.

Police said a 30-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were walking along Chert Road between Roswell Road and Gresham Road when a car hit them from behind. The driver, police said, fled the scene without contacting police.

Police said the man and child, who have life-threatening injuries, went to Wellstar Kennestone and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, respectively.

Police shared an image of a Toyota Corolla model they believe matches the suspect's vehicle. Police said it's a black or dark blue 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 770-794-5364.