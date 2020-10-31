Man charged with murder in Gwinnett County apartment shooting

article

Gwinnett County police have charged a man in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex but say their investigation is not over.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers were called out just before 6:30 p.m. to the parking lot of an apartment in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane after a report of shots being fired.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Friday night, officials identified the man as 27-year-old Sayvon Redding.

A second man, identified as Isaac Dewater, was found a couple of blocks away in a parking lot, police said, also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said Dewater suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane near Lawrenceville on Oct. 29, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators believe this started as a fight in a parking lot between several people. The altercation turned violent with shots being fired.

Friday, officers charged Dewater with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

