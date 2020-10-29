Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 1 injured in Gwinnett County shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane near Lawrenceville on Oct. 29, 2020. (FOX 5)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a double shooting near Lawrenceville on Thursday evening.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers were called out just before 6:30 p.m. to the parking lot of an apartment in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane after a report of shots being fired.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane near Lawrenceville on Oct. 29, 2020. (FOX 5)

A second man was found a couple of blocks away in a parking lot, police said, also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this started as a fight in a parking lot between several people. The altercation turned violent with shots being fired. The details as to what led to the gunshots being fired have not been released.

Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane near Lawrenceville on Oct. 29, 2020. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).