Man charged with kidnapping after woman forced from store into pickup truck

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office released dramatic surveillance video from inside a convenience store where deputies said a man tried to kidnap a woman.

Timothy Todd Milner, 59, was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery.

Those charges stem from an incident caught on camera last Friday. Milner and a woman who was in a relationship with him entered a Texaco station off Interstate 85 in Coweta County, deputies said.

The woman is seen on the video approaching the cashier and appears to be wanting to purchase a soft drink. Instead, deputies said she asked the store clerk to use a phone in an attempt to call for help.

Milner, from behind her, takes the phone and slams it down on counter. He then is seen in the video shoving her to the doorway. She is seen grabbing onto counter edges, anything as deputies said she is being forcefully pulled from the store.

"It’s very much a human being being moved against their will by someone who’s stronger than them. And put in a vehicle that they don’t want to be put in," said Inv. Toby Nix.

Outside, another camera picks up the couple. Deputies said Milner continues to force the woman toward a pickup truck. Deputies said he then forced her inside.

An alert bystander notices the scuffle and then goes around behind the pickup truck and takes a photo of the license plate.

The clerk also went outside, following the couple, and eventually called 911.

Deputies said they were able to catch up quickly with Milner thanks to the clerk and bystander.

"It’s very brave. It’s very courageous, very helpful, they could have gone about their day and this lady would have been somewhere she didn’t want to be with someone she didn’t want to be with," said Nix.

No word on what will happen to the driver of the pickup truck.

Milner was booked into the Coweta County Jail.