Man charged with DUI in deadly I-285 wreck

DeKalb County police charged a 35-year-old man in a crash that killed two people and injured another on Interstate 285.

Police said Julio Sanchez faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, DUI, hit-and-run and following too closely.

Sanchez is accused of killing 55-year-old Latrece Morris and Althia McFarlane. A third person is still hospitalized.

The wreck occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Monday between Flat Shoals Road and Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.

A man, identified as Sanchez, struck another car from behind.

The crash closed all lanes of the interstate during the investigation and traffic was diverted off at Flat Shoals Road.

