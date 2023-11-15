Man charged with swindling $100K from elderly East Point victim

article

A man faces several charges after East Point police say he swindled $100,000 from a 91-year-old resident.

Keiwon Jerome Tucker was arrested last week and is now out on bond.

While police didn't say how Tucker allegedly convinced his elderly victim to give him the money, they described the crime in a Facebook post as "disgusting."

Tucker is now facing a long list of charges including exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder abuse, transaction card theft, theft by taking, and possession of stolen mail.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the East Point Police Department.