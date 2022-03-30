Expand / Collapse search
Man charged in deadly shooting on Mableton Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:11PM
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cobb County investigators find man shot the death on parkway

One resident heard arguing and a single gunshot. The typically busy roadway was partially closed off.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department charged a man in a deadly shooting investigation on a busy road

Police said 44-year-old Tyrone Gantt faces murder and aggravated assault.

Police said 42-year-old Howard Smith was dead with a gunshot wound to his head when they went to Mableton Parkway at around 3 a.m. 

Investigators learned Smith was out with Gantt and one other person Monday evening before the shooting.

Police did not name the other person or say if they are also a suspect. 

Anyone with additional information regarding this active investigation should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

