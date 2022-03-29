Police: Man found shot to death at Cobb County intersection

article

Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Cobb County Tuesday.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the 6600 block of Mableton Parkway.

Units were called to the scene after reports of a man down at the intersection. After arriving at the scene, officers found a person on the ground with a possible gunshot wound.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Cobb County Police Department.

