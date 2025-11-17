Man charged after woman found dead in Norcross home

The Brief Gwinnett police charge Fabricio Cerchiaro Pinto with murder in the death of Marisol Ballestas Brochero. Suspect remains hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash shortly after the incident. Detectives say no additional suspects are being sought; cause of death still under investigation.



Detectives have secured arrest warrants in the death of a woman found inside her Norcross home last week, and the man now charged remains hospitalized following a separate crash shortly after the incident, police said.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police announced Monday that 34-year-old Fabricio Cerchiaro Pinto has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Marisol Ballestas Brochero, 32. Officers discovered Brochero deceased inside her residence on Graves Road around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 14 after responding to a call from the West Precinct.

Shortly after the suspected homicide, investigators say Cerchiaro Pinto was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Graves Road and Dawson Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the wreck and remains hospitalized. His current condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined the cause or manner of Brochero’s death. Detectives and Crime Scene investigators processed the residence and collected evidence. Authorities say they are not searching for any additional suspects and believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or remain anonymous by reaching Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or StopCrimeATL.com.