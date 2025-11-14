Woman found dead inside Norcross apartment

The Brief A woman is found dead inside her home in Gwinnett County. It happened at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Graves Road in Norcross. Police say it is unclear how she died.



Investigators in Gwinnett County are looking into a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Norcross.

Gwinnett County suspicious death investigation

What we know:

Police identified the victim as Marisol Ballestas Brochero. She was 32.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday off of the 1600 block of Graves Road. Police say the victim’s relative saw her body in an apartment on the second floor and called 911.

What they're saying:

"The family member did find her deceased and that’s why we received the call," said Cpl. Angela Carter of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we don't know:

The details of the incident and what led to Brochero’s death are unclear. Police say they are looking into how she died.

"At this time, the death is being investigated as a suspicious death," Carter said.

Is a second incident from earlier in the day related?

Dig deeper:

Investigators also say another family member of Brochero was involved in a car crash at Graves Road and Dawson on Friday morning. The victim in that incident was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unclear. Police are not certain if the two incidents are connected.

"The two individuals involved in each incident have a relationship," Carter said.



Marco Guia, who lives nearby, says he no longer feels safe.

"I can’t believe it," Guia said. "I think we have to move from here."

Police say they are not searching for any suspects. They say there is no danger to the public.