Man caught on video attacking driver in Atlanta road rage incident

Atlanta police are looking for a man who attacked a driver during a road rage incident on April 1.

In the video, a man can be seen getting out of a dark-colored vehicle that has stopped in the middle of the road.

The man who got out of the car rushes to the truck behind and opens the door. He then begins yelling at the truck driver and appears to grab his throat.

Another man also gets out of the car but doesn't appear to be directly involved in the assault.

The victim told police that the man threatened to shoot him.

The incident happened near the Buford Highway connector and Interstate 85.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

