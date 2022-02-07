Police: Man caught on camera taking vehicle from Bartow County car lot

article

Deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing a vehicle from a Bartow County car lot.

Officials say the car had been stolen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2021 from the Autos for Less car lot located at 40 Stone Mill Circle.

The vehicle was found abandoned near Harvey Knight Road and towed four days later, however, the dealership did not realize the car had been stolen until Dec. 29.

Reviewing the security video from the businesses, showed an unidentified man wearing a red shirt taking the vehicle, police say.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6027.

