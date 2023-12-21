Man burned during fire at DeKalb County church playground

article

A man is recovering after he was burned Wednesday night at a church playground.

It happened at Indian Creek Baptist Church off Rockbridge Road in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police responded to the scene at around 10:35 p.m. The man, who is in his 50s, had burn injuries on his legs.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The playground was destroyed by the fire.

Police say they have no further information at this time.

The fire is under investigation.