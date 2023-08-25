Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested while applying for job as South Fulton police officer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON - A routine physical agility test for potential police recruits conducted Thursday took an unexpected twist as a candidate was apprehended due to outstanding warrants, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

The arrest occurred after a routine background check.

35-year-old Antonio Serrano found himself in custody after authorities uncovered existing warrants from Douglas County. The warrants were related to charges of simple battery, false statements, and falsely reporting a crime. 

Chief Keith Meadows expressed his perspective on the matter. "Yesterday’s events, while unexpected, highlight our commitment to maintaining the trust and safety of our South Fulton residents," remarked Chief Meadows. "Our vetting procedures remain rigorous to ensure the caliber of officers we introduce to our force."