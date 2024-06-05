Man arrested for shooting death of woman on Mall Parkway in Stonecrest

article

A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot and killed along Mall Parkway near a Walmart store in Stonecrest on May 24.

The woman's nephew told FOX 5 Atlanta at the scene that the victim, who was a woman named Sabrina in her mid-50s, was involved with a man who was approximately 25 years old.

Brian Johnson said that his aunt was a loving person and the "guy" needed a lot of help with housing and a job.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene of the crime on the day of the shooting.

Police have confirmed they arrested Kjar Prather. According to DeKalb County Jail records, he was arrested on June 2 and was charged with malice murder. He is being held on no bond.

Police did not confirm with FOX 5 that the man who was arrested was involved with the victim.