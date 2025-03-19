Man arrested for New Year's Day fatal shooting outside SW Atlanta bar

article

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide on Metropolitan Parkway.

Authorities took 41-year-old Byron Davis into custody on March 18. He was wanted for his alleged role in a fatal shooting that occurred at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway SW on Jan. 1.

What we know:

Three men were shot after a New Year's Eve celebration turned violent outside LaCura Bar and Bistro at that address around 3:15 a.m. Jan. 1.

The backstory:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an altercation inside the bar escalated after security guards removed a group of individuals involved in a fight. The dispute continued in the parking lot, where gunfire erupted.

Officers responding to the scene found three men shot. One of the victims, identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner as 28-year-old Kirey R. Thompson of Roopville, succumbed to his injuries after being driven to the hospital by friends. Two others, a 41-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said one of the injured men, who was shot in the leg, was a security guard for the bar.

The owner of LaCura defended its safety measures at the time, pointing out the presence of a metal detector, 16 security guards inside, and 6 armed guards in the parking lot.

What's next:

Davis faces multiple charges, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and firearm-related offenses. Police confirmed that he was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Following his arrest, Davis was transported to Fulton County Jail for processing. The next step will be a court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.