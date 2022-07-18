Woman forced into ex-boyfriend's car at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot, police say

article

Law enforcement tracked and arrested two men wanted for kidnapping a woman. Police said the victim was forced into a car and gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend over a breakup.

Police said 19-year-old Cameron Hopkins kidnaped his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend and got help from 33-year-old Demarco Jennings, who picked up the suspect and the victim when Hopkins ditched his car. Both men were arrested by police in Albany and booked into Clayton County Jail on felony charges.

The Lovejoy Police Department said the woman taken against her will is safe and home with family.

The incident began at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday in a Walmart parking lot. Lovejoy police said a witness described Hopkins walking up to a car with a handgun. The man allegedly broke the car window and pulled a woman from the car. He allegedly forced her into the car.

Police pinpointed Hopkins as a suspect and alerted other law enforcement that the victim may be in danger.

Investigators learned Hopkins abandoned his car and forced the victim into the back of Jennings' car.

At some point, police said the woman escaped the back seat and ran to a nearby business.

Investigators tracked the car to Albany where both were arrested.