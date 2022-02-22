Man arrested in death of taxi driver gunned down at Downtown Atlanta apartments

article

Police have made an arrest in the murder of a taxi driver at an apartment complex located on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Elibra Allen, 48, was charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during a felony.

According to Atlanta Police, the shooting was the result of an argument outside the Centennial Place apartment on Hunnicutt Street on Feb. 15.

At around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the scene and found 72-year-old Frederick Emereje suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emereje later died at Grady Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police are searching for the taxi cab van a shooting suspect is believe to have used to flee the scene. (Atlanta Police Department)

The victim's taxi was taken by Allen, police said, and found days later.

"By the morning of the 18th, we were dispatched to a location on Trinity Avenue where we were able to locate that van and bring it to our Atlanta Police Homicide cage and process that van for items that had evidentiary value," Atlanta Police Department Homicide Lt. Ralph Woolfolk. "Subsequent to that, we moved forward in our investigation and we were able to develop probable cause to charge the person responsible for shooting the cab driver."

Emereje was booked into the Fulton County jail without bond.

