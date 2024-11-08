Man arrested in Illinois for deadly June shooting in Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - Police say one person is in custody in Illinois for a shooting over the summer at an apartment complex along Hollywood Road.
Kevin Fox, 23, was arrested in Dekalb, Illinois, on Nov. 8 on an unrelated charge.
Fox was wanted in connection with a shooting on the night of June 3 in a stairwell outside the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on the 1600 block of Hollywood Road.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
No word on when he will be brought back to Georgia.