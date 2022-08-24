Man charged in Atlanta shooting that wounded toddler at stoplight

article

Police arrested a man accused of opening fire on a car at a traffic light, wounding 3-year-old in Atlanta.

Police said 24-year-old Kentavious Wright was charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, cruelty to children and gang-related charges. Police think he shot 3-year-old Javon Jewell on Aug. 3 at Peters Street and Chapel Street after the child's father took his children to get a haircut.

The child survived but had a bullet removed from his head.

Police said Wright is in Fulton County Jail after being arrested Friday.

Police said Dajuan Jewell noticed a car driving erratically as they were leaving the barber shop. He told police a car drove beside him at a red light and began to shoot in the family's direction.

The 3-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The family says the toddler's brother was uninjured.

Javon Jewell's grandfather, Regis Yates, said a bullet was removed from the child's head. His 3-year-old grandson was treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

"He was real lucky," Yates said.

Police did not explain what led investigators to arrest Wright.