Man arrested for shooting friend in the head during argument, deputies say

article

Deputies in Paulding County arrested a man accused of shooting his friend in the head during an argument.

Police said 47-year-old David Ayers May is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Kellum.

Investigators said Kellum was at a gathering at May's home on Mill Point Drive in Dallas. There was heavy drinking before Kellum and May got into an argument, deputies said.

May grabbed a pistol and shot Kellum in the head. Someone called 911, and deputies responded to the home where May was inside with Kellum's body.

By the time deputies safely arrested May, Kellum was dead inside. May is in Paulding County Jail on aggravated assault and murder charges.