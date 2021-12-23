Man arrested for murder of 16-year-old in Stockbridge

article

Police in Henry County have arrested a man for the murder of a 16-year-old earlier this week.

Johnny Lester Boynton III was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Azariah Miller after the Henry County Police Department said investigators executed a search warrant on his home. Investigators said officers received information leading them to Boynton.

On Tuesday, officers responded at 8:20 a.m. to the 3300 block of Highway 42. There they found the body of the 16-year-old. It was later determined the shooting happened in the area of Highland Place in Stockbridge the day prior.

Police investigated a person found dead at 8:20 a.m. to the 3300 block of Highway 42. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators believe robbery may be the possible motive behind the deadly shooting and that others may be involved.

Boynton remained in the Henry County jail without bond as of Thursday evening.

Anyone information on the case is asked to call the Henry County Police Department, Sgt. D. Harrison at 678-218-8351 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

