Man arrested for firing at joggers along popular Atlanta trail, police say

Random gunfire disrupted joggers on a busy Atlanta trail not far from Inman Park on Tuesday.

Police said a man sprayed bullets at runners on East Avenue, on the Freedom Parkway path, then tried to get rid of the gun.

Countless runners zoom up and down the Freedom Parkway path on any given evening.

Elizabeth Pinter said it's part of her everyday routine.

"There’s usually other people when I’m on the trail so if anything were to happen there would be someone around," she said.

But two runners found themselves dodging bullets just before 8 o'clock on November 30.

"It really makes me think like 'should I be running here, late at night,'" she asked herself.

VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT IN STABBING DEATH OF MAN, WOMAN AT NE ATLANTA APARTMENT COMPLEX

Mytavious Sigmon (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Atlanta police said one of those runners called them to report shots fired along this trail. It's not far from a residential community on East Avenue.

The victims report a man dressed in black fired several rounds at them from a distance. They hid behind cement barriers and waited several minutes after the gunfire ended before running in the opposite direction.

They said shots fired again soon after.

The runners sought shelter at a nearby house.

DRIVER HITS A WOMAN ON THE SIDE OF I-85 THEN TOOK OFF RUNNING, POLICE SAY

When police arrived, they found a man who they identified as Mytavious Sigmon sweating and shaking.

According to the police report, he originally told them he wasn't aware of a shooting but had a gun on him.

Then, they said, he threw it onto the grass-- later admitting he shouldn't have had a firearm, because of his status from a previous Armed Robbery case in Fulton County.

Sigmon faces aggravated assault charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____