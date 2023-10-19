Man arrested for fatal shooting of mother of 2 in DeKalb County driveway

DeKalb County Police Department say they have arrested Justin Rene Lewis for the death of Raesha Heard on Oct. 11.

According to family members, Heard, who was the mother of two children, was getting groceries out of the trunk of a car in her parents' driveway on Kelley Chapel Road when she was shot multiple times. Her 8-year-old son reportedly witnesses the shooting.

Raesha Heard (Photo submitted by loved ones)

Heard's best friends told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor that they knew who shot Heard and he had been active on social media since the shooting ans was taunting the family. The police told FOX 5 they had identified a suspect but were not ready to release his name.

On Oct. 19, the police department confirmed to FOX 5 that they have arrested Justin Rene Lewis. They did not release any other information about Lewis or the arrest.