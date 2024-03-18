Man arrested for 'disturbing' attacks at Duluth gas station

article

The Duluth Police Department has arrested the man they believe is responsible for two "disturbing" attacks at a local gas station.

The attacks happened at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Security footage from the business showed the man chasing one of his victims into the convenience store and attacking him. Police say the victim suffered significant injuries.

Investigators believe the man assaulted another man around an hour earlier in the same area.

Duluth PD says they were able to identify and arrest the suspect thanks to the collaborative efforts of the community, news media and police department.

Warren Crayton, 37, was taken into custody on Feb. 15 outside his residence. He is currently facing several charges, including Aggravated Assault, with additional charges expected to follow as the investigation progresses.

The Duluth Police Department encourages anyone with further information related to this case or any other suspicious activity to contact us at (770) 476‐4151 or 911. Together, we can continue to work towards a safer community for everyone.