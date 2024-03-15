Man wanted for 'disturbing' attacks at Duluth gas station, police say

Duluth police need your help tracking down a man wanted for two brutal beatings in and around a local gas station.

Officials described the incident, which happened at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, as "disturbing."

According to police, the man chased two men through the gas station's parking lot.

Security footage from the business showed the man chasing one of his victims into the convenience store and attacking him. Police say the victim suffered significant injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Duluth Police Department)

Investigators believe the man assaulted another man around an hour earlier in the same area.

Officials have not said what led up to the attacks and have not released the identity or condition of either victim.

If you have any information that can help identify the man, email Duluth Police Detective Bahamundi at jbahamundi@duluthpd.com or call (678) 512-3708