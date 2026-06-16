Man arrested after pregnant mother and unborn child killed in Decatur

The Brief A suspect was captured in Riverdale following the killing of a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child in Decatur. Authorities arrested 26-year-old Devin Anthony on felony charges, including malice murder and feticide. The fatal shooting happened at a Decatur home on Peppertree Circle before a multiagency manhunt found the suspect.



A 26-year-old man faces murder and feticide charges after authorities captured him in Riverdale for the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child at a Decatur home.

Decatur shooting arrest

What we know:

A joint operation between the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down and arrested 26-year-old Devin Anthony.

Authorities located Anthony at a home in the 1200 block of Quail Hunt Drive in Riverdale.

He is accused of shooting 23-year-old Shakiya Pridgen and her unborn child at a home on Peppertree Circle in Decatur.

Anthony is charged with malice murder, feticide, and aggravated assault with intent to murder. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox called the incident an act of senseless violence that devastated the victim's family and the community. Investigators previously noted that Pridgen was just two weeks away from giving birth to a baby boy and was a mother to two other young children.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the underlying motive behind the shooting or what led to the gunfire. Investigators have not detailed the relationship, if any, between Anthony and Pridgen. The sheriff's office noted that the active investigation is still ongoing.