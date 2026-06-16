Incident at DeKalb County apartment complex under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are conducting an active investigation at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
What we know:
Officers responded to The Woods at Peppertree Apartments on Peppertree Circle in the Decatur area around 5 a.m. Details about what prompted the police presence have not been released.
FOX 5 cameras at the scene captured one person being loaded onto a stretcher and taken away by ambulance. The individual's condition has not been disclosed.
Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested or whether the incident is being investigated as a crime.
A FOX 5 crew is at the apartment complex gathering information. Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking new story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.