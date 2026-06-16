Incident at DeKalb County apartment complex under investigation

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The Brief Police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex in the Decatur area of DeKalb County. One person was taken from the scene by ambulance on a stretcher. Authorities have not yet released details about what happened at this time.



Police are conducting an active investigation at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officers responded to The Woods at Peppertree Apartments on Peppertree Circle in the Decatur area around 5 a.m. Details about what prompted the police presence have not been released.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene captured one person being loaded onto a stretcher and taken away by ambulance. The individual's condition has not been disclosed.

Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested or whether the incident is being investigated as a crime.

A FOX 5 crew is at the apartment complex gathering information. Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking new story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.