Man arrested after leading Polk County officers on brief pursuit

Police in Polk County are warning drivers who would flee from being pulled over for a traffic stop that they will end up with four flat tires.

Vincent Keith Sweeting, 41, learned that lesson the hard way, police said. He was arrested on multiple drug and traffic charges late Monday evening.

Police said Sweeting was behind the wheel of a Kia Sedona around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 278 when he failed to stop for an officer.

Sweeting took off and ran into the city of Cedartown. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks to end the brief pursuit.

Rockmart police took Sweeting into custody.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail.