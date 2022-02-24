Man arrested after high-speed chase, manhunt in Morgan County

article

A man suspected of armed robbery has been caught after a manhunt and chase through multiple counties in Georgia.

Officials say the search started shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday when Greene County deputies were called to an armed robbery at a Chevron on Highway 77 South.

The clerk was able to give a description of the vehicle involved to investigators and one deputy on his way to the call spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling on Interstate 20.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, officials say the driver sped off, leading to a high-speed chase into Morgan County. At one point during the pursuit, officials say the driver was going over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the driver left I-20 and fled into the Buckhead area of Morgan County, wrecking his car at a Georgia Pacific plant on Woodkraft Road.

Deputies say the suspect fled on foot. After a manhunt involving air patrol units and K9 officers, he was taken into custody.

Officials have not released the suspect's name or what he will be charged with.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE