Man already in Clayton County Jail now charged in cold-case murder

Police in Clayton County say an eyewitness has provided key details in solving a cold-case murder.

Travaughn Gordon, 21, of Fairburn, has been charged with the 2019 shooting death of Bobbie Jackson. According to the Clayton County Police, Gordon shot Jackson several times during a drug deal in the area near 1110 Garden Walk Blvd. Officers initially responded to the area, but did not find anyone or any immediately suspicious.

Police say they were notified of Jackson's death at Grady Memorial Hospital on Oct. 25, 2019. The GBI told investigators the case happened in Clayton County.

Investigators discovered Jackson had driven himself to Southern Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2019, just 15 minutes after the shooting. He was later taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The case would go cold until an eyewitness came forward, identifying Gordon and the triggerman, police say.

Gordon has been in the Clayton County Jail on unrelated charges of RICO, robbery, and violations of the Georgia Gang Act since March 16, 2020. He now faces additional charges of armed robbery, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Gordon remains in the Clayton County Jail without bond.