Man almost hits Haralson County deputies attempting to flee arrest in U-Haul

article

A dangerous, high-speed chase ended with a man struggling to free himself from deputies in Haralson County on Monday, all in an attempt to avoid going back to jail. Sparky Chad Marcus, 29, of Tallapoosa, was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. As part of the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit, deputies paid a visit to his home located along Providence Church Spur.

While at the home, a U-Haul van driven by Marcus pulled into the driveway. Upon seeing the law enforcement presence, he turned the van around, nearly striking two deputies, according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies gave chase onto Old Highway 100. During the high-speed pursuit, Marcus reportedly drove on the wrong side of the roadway and tore through several yards in an effort to elude the deputies.

"This individual had no regard for the lives of the deputies or any citizen that was in his path today," stated Sheriff Stacy Williams.

Eventually, deputies performed a PIT maneuver, causing the van to slide into a ditch before they boxed him in. While trying to take him into custody, Marcus reportedly struggled, forcing K-9 Deputy Janco to get involved.

"He will face the appropriate charges for his actions, in addition to answering for his outstanding felony warrant," the sheriff added.

These charges include driving with a suspended license, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and other traffic-related offenses, as well as warrants for aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and obstruction. In addition to these charges and the warrant, he is also wanted in another jurisdiction.

He was booked into the Haralson County Jail without bond.