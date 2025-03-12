Man allegedly attacks flight attendant, swallows rosary beads on Georgia flight

article

The Brief A passenger on a flight to Miami attacked a flight attendant, kicked another passenger’s seat, and had a violent outburst mid-flight. Pilots were forced to return to Savannah, where the man was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal property damage. The passenger’s sister claimed they were fleeing spiritual attacks and that he swallowed rosary beads as protection.



A routine regional flight to Miami turned chaotic Monday night when a 31-year-old passenger became violent, attacking a flight attendant, damaging another passenger’s seat, and swallowing rosary beads before being subdued and arrested upon landing back in Savannah, Georgia, according to the Associated Press.

Flight attendant kicked in chest

What we know:

The incident occurred on an Envoy Air flight, a regional carrier for American Airlines, with only eight passengers on board. According to FBI Agent Savannah Solomon, who filed an affidavit in U.S. District Court, flight attendants became concerned immediately after takeoff when they noticed a male passenger displaying unusual behavior, which included stomping, incoherent yelling, and shaking.

As a flight attendant approached to check on him, the man suddenly kicked the attendant in the chest, sending them flying into a window across the aisle. He then began punching and kicking the seat in front of him, eventually causing it to collapse. In response to the escalating violence, the pilots made the decision to turn the plane around and return to Savannah.

Upon landing, the unruly passenger charged toward the exit, attempting to attack another flight attendant before being subdued by fellow passengers. Airport police arrested him and took him to a local hospital after it was discovered that he had swallowed rosary beads. He was later booked into the Chatham County jail and charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstruction of police, and felony criminal property damage.

Mental health status

What we don't know:

Despite the erratic behavior, the passenger’s sister insisted that he had no history of mental health issues or medical conditions. However, court records do not indicate whether he has undergone any psychiatric evaluation since his arrest. Additionally, federal court and online jail records do not list an attorney representing him at this time.

Followed by Satan's disciple(s)

The backstory:

According to the passenger’s sister, the two were en route to Haiti in an attempt to flee religious attacks of a spiritual nature. Before the outburst, the man allegedly told his sister to "close her eyes and pray" because "Satan’s disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane." The sister further stated that her brother swallowed the rosary beads because he believed they were a weapon of strength in spiritual warfare.

Possible prison time

What's next:

The FBI affidavit states there is probable cause to charge the man with interfering with a flight crew, a federal offense. If convicted, he could face significant prison time. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not confirmed whether additional charges will be filed.

Flight disruptions on the rise

Big picture view:

Incidents involving violent or disruptive passengers on flights have been on the rise in recent years, prompting airlines and authorities to take stricter measures to ensure flight safety. This case raises further concerns about passenger screening, mental health evaluations, and the safety of flight crews and fellow travelers.