Man accused of stabbing mother to death appears in court

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man accused of stabbing his own mother to death appears in court

The Lawrenceville man faces numerous charges including murder and aggravated assault.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of stabbing his mother to death on Thanksgiving appeared in court. 

Police said 18-year-old Varian Hibbert faces charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He's accused of fatally stabbing his mother, 42-year-old Marcia Chance, on Thursday at a home on Misty Valley Court in Lawrenceville.

Hibbert was previously arrested on August 2, 2021, and charged with criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

