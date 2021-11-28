Man accused of stabbing mother to death appears in court

A man accused of stabbing his mother to death on Thanksgiving appeared in court.

Police said 18-year-old Varian Hibbert faces charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He's accused of fatally stabbing his mother, 42-year-old Marcia Chance, on Thursday at a home on Misty Valley Court in Lawrenceville.

Hibbert was previously arrested on August 2, 2021, and charged with criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

