Teenager kills mother in domestic assault, Gwinnett police say

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide near Lawrenceville that left a mother dead.

According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic-related assault on Misty Valley Court around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found a deceased woman, who was later identified as 42-year-old Marcia Chance of Lawrenceville, on the scene.

Chance's son, 18-year-old Varian Hibbert, was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed there was no threat to the public.

Hibbert faces charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Gwinnett County Police investigate a homicide near Lawrenceville on November 25, 2021. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

Hibbert was previously arrested on August 2, 2021, and charged with criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

The mugshot for Varian Hibbert, 18, following an arrest on August 2, 2021.

He was then arrested for a second time on August 15 on some similar charges.

Hibbert was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

