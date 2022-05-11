Man accused of punching girlfriend in face, stomach found guilty of four felony charges

article

Douglas County prosecutors said a jury found a 22-year-old man guilty of sexual battery and aggravated assault for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face and stomach, then stomping on her during a violent September 2020 incident.

Tyrek Thomas allegedly beat the woman, coerced her into a car and sexually assaulted her after she passed out from her injuries, according to prosecutors with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office. Thomas allegedly assaulted the woman again and "held" her at his home for several days until she convinced him to let her leave.

Police eventually arrested Thomas at a relative's home on the assault and battery charges.

"It is unimaginable the trauma that this victim had to endure at the hands of the defendant," said District Attorney Dalia Racine. "The jury returning a just verdict and holding the defendant accountable for his heinous conduct is a small step in this victim’s journey to healing."

The maximum sentence for Thomas' four felony convictions is life plus sixty years in prison.

A grand jury indicted Thomas for rape after the initial arrest and pretrial bond hearing. That case is pending while Thomas remains in custody.