Man accused of murdering father of 3 in Sandy Springs kills himself after killing again

The man accused of killing a man in Sandy Springs killed again in Chicago, before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Williams’ body was found on Peachtree Dunwoody Road at the end of January.

Police say his alleged murderer, Kemit Campbell fled to Chicago, where he killed a 19-year-old woman last week.

"There was a bolo warrant out for his arrest, they tracked him to Chicago," said Tiffany Edwards, Williams’ mom.

She said the 19-year-old victim’s family reached out to Williams’ sister last week. They said Campbell later returned to the scene and shot himself on Wednesday.

Now, Williams’ family is left to wonder why he was able to get away – being so bold as to allegedly kill again.

"It made me very angry because he was allowed to get away to kill another person," Edwards said. "You still took another person's life. In the middle of being on the run as a suspect for another person's murder."

Sandy Springs investigators said with Campbell’s death, the case is effectively closed.

Meanwhile, Williams’ mom says, although she believes this is a form of justice, she has a lot of questions about why her son’s life was taken that will never be answered.

"In a way, I did want to meet him face-to-face just to know why," she said. "So those questions are still going to be in the back of my head for as long as I live now, because I don’t have those answers. But I feel like justice has been served."

