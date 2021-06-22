Man accused of installing camera in women's restroom at Kennesaw business
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested after a hidden camera was found in a women's restroom inside a business.
An arrest warrant says the camera was installed to record people using the restroom.
An employee at Dangling Carrott Creative in Kennesaw saw the camera and told investigators she saw Daniel Portes enter the women's restroom.
The warrant states there is video evidence of a man matching Portez's description installing the device minutes before it was discovered.
